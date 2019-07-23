NCT Dream's Renjun, Jisung & Jeno do their thing in 'We Got That' MV teaser

NCT Dream have dropped their music video teaser for "We Got That" featuring Renjun, Jisung, and Jeno.
The MV teaser follows the three NCT member as they do their thing, diving into boxing, fencing, and painting, and the teaser ends with them in tuxedos. "We Got That" is a track from NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom', which drops on July 26 KST.
What do you think of the MV teaser?
