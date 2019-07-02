Listen to the catchy melody of K-Pop exchange student group UHSN's 'Popsicle' in their 2nd MV teaser

The lovely K-Pop exchange students of Mnet's ongoing reality series 'UHSN' want to invite you on a fruity "Popsicle" date, in their 2nd MV teaser!

The 2nd MV teaser highlights the catchy, retro dance melody of the upcoming single "Popsicle", as the 10 UHSN members from different nationalities all over the world come together through the power of K-Pop. "Popsicle" was composed and produced by Ryan S. Jhun alongside David Amber and Erin Bowman, with lyrics by danb.

The full single by the girls of UHSN will be released online this July 4 at 12 PM KST, ahead of the show's latest broadcast on the same evening at 11 PM KST. The full MV for "Popsicle" will be revealed immediately after the full broadcast of 'UHSN'.

