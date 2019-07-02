Voting for 'Top Artist' + 'Popularity Award' for the 2019 'M2 x Genie Music Awards' begins this week!

Voting for two ver important categories at the first ever 'M2 x Genie Music Awards' begins this week, on July 4 at 11 AM KST!

Back on June 20, preliminary voting for a total of 10 different award categories for the '2019 MGMA' opened up including 'Male Group', 'Female Group', 'Male Solo Artist', 'Female Solo Artist', and more.

Nominees for 'The Top Artist' award will be based on preliminary votes cast from June 20 through July 2. The top 5 artists with the highest votes in 5 unique categories will be up for 'The Top Artist' award. In addition to fan votes, 'The Top Artist' will be determined by combining SNS votes, Genie Music chart scores, social media points, etc.

Next, voting for two separate popularity awards - the 'Genie Music Popularity Award' and 'Global Popularity Award' - also open beginning July 4. The 'Genie Music Popularity Award' is based 100% off of votes from the '2019 MGMA' homepage, while the 'Global Popularity Award' is based on fan votes cast on Mwave.

Meanwhile, the '2019 MGMA' takes place this August 1 at 7 PM KST at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, airing live via Mnet, M2, as well as Genie Music's mobile app. You can find the official voting page for the '2019 MGMA' here!

