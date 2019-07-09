Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 6 minutes ago

Kang Daniel throws opening pitch for Busan baseball game

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel threw the first pitch at the Lotte Giants vs NC Dinos game in Busan today!

As the new endorsement model for the city of Busan, Kang Daniel wore the Giants uniform as he threw the opening pitch for the game. The former Wanna One member impressed with his strong pitch and perfect form as he threw the ball.

As previously reported, Kang Daniel has wrapped up filming the music video for his official solo debut.

Check out Kang Daniel's endorsement appointment and his first pitch above! 

  1. Kang Daniel
0 383 Share 0% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox