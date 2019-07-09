MBLAQ's G.O and fiancee Choi Ye Seul shop for their wedding wear

MBLAQ's G.O and his fiancee Choi Ye Seul went shopping for their wedding wear in their latest YouTube video.



G.O and actress Choi Ye Seul announced their engagement just 2 days ago, and in their latest video, they allowed fans to follow them as she tried on different dresses and he chose his wedding tuxedo. The couple seem shy yet excited to share the special moment, and you get a little preview of the outfits they'll be wearing on their wedding day.



