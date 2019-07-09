Kang Daniel completes shooting music video; putting finishing touches on debut album

Kang Daniel is getting closer to his solo debut!



On July 9, it was revealed that the former Wanna One member had completed filming the music video for his solo debut single at an unspecified location in Korea. According to a representative for the idol, they are quickly wrapping up his album's final preparations.



Meanwhile, early today, Kang Daniel made his first public appearance since opening his new agency Konnect Entertainment. He met with Busan mayor Oh Keo Don, where he received the designation of Busan PR ambassador. He is also scheduled to throw the first pitch at a KBO game between Lotte Giants and NC Dinos.

Stay tuned for more news about Kang Daniel's solo debut!