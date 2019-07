JBJ95 has finally released their first MV teaser and fans feel like this release might lead to their first win.

The MV teaser shows Takada Kenta using a typewriter while staring wistfully into the distance. The teaser images and the MV have shown that the duo will be taking fans on a beautiful, romantic adventure this summer and fans are highly anticipating the full release.

What do you think of the teaser? Do you like the concept? The full release will be on August 6.