#GUN is going to make a comeback!

Although he used to be known as WINNER member Minho's cousin, #GUN has made a name for himself as a contestant on reality show 'No Mercy' (which led to the formation of MONSTA X) and finalist on 'Show Me the Money 5'.

His latest teaser for his upcoming release "Park" seems to be influenced by film noir and definitely looks promising.

Are you excited to see #GUN release new music? It will be released on July 6. Check out the teaser above.