Fans express disappointment towards former Crayon Pop member Way for making a video sponsored by plastic surgery clinic

Former idols often need to do sponsored ads to help fund their careers, but former Crayon Pop member Way is getting flack for a video sponsored by a plastic surgery clinic.

The video starts out with a gagman asking viewers "how much longer are you going to wait" telling viewers that "you can be pretty too." Way then proceeds to tell viewers about non-invasive plastic surgery techniques such as Botox and talked more about how plastic surgery.

Fans expressed their disappointment and commented on the video stating:

"I always look for your videos because they're fun but the advertisement really sucks... I know it's hard to escape the mentality of plastic surgery but this was really uncomfortable to watch."

"Even if Park Bogum released an ad like this I would be annoyed."

"I really like you but that ad... if a woman is pretty is that all she is? I hope you get better ads in the future..."





Check out the video below. Do you think the video is problematic?