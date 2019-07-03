Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

14

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans express disappointment towards former Crayon Pop member Way for making a video sponsored by plastic surgery clinic

AKP STAFF

Former idols often need to do sponsored ads to help fund their careers, but former Crayon Pop member Way is getting flack for a video sponsored by a plastic surgery clinic.

The video starts out with a gagman asking viewers "how much longer are you going to wait" telling viewers that "you can be pretty too." Way then proceeds to tell viewers about non-invasive plastic surgery techniques such as Botox and talked more about how plastic surgery.  

Fans expressed their disappointment and commented on the video stating: 

"I always look for your videos because they're fun but the advertisement really sucks... I know it's hard to escape the mentality of plastic surgery but this was really uncomfortable to watch."

"Even if Park Bogum released an ad like this I would be annoyed." 

"I really like you but that ad... if a woman is pretty is that all she is? I hope you get better ads in the future..." 


Check out the video below. Do you think the video is problematic?

  1. Way
13 5,083 Share 74% Upvoted

7

apieth18 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Share

2

SoHeeDoll501 pts 46 minutes ago 1
46 minutes ago

Don't ppl get plastic surgery?

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox