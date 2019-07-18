EXO-SC reveal 'What a Life' triple title MV trailer for unit debut

EXO-SC have revealed their triple title music video trailer "What a Life"!



EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun are debuting as a unit, and their first release will include 3 title tracks. The above MV trailer gives fans a glimpse at each MV's concept for their 'What a Life' mini album.



EXO-SC's 'What a Life' is set to drop on July 22 KST. What do you think of their trailer so far?