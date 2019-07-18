Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Yoochun to settle with alleged sexual assault victim 'S'

Yoochun is reportedly settling with alleged sexual assault victim 'S'.

On July 15, Yoochun and 'S' decided to settle their suit through mandatory mediation for the expected amount of 100 million Won ($84,869 USD). If neither side appeals within 2 weeks, the court's order for the 100 million Won amount will be enacted.

'S' is the second woman to accuse the former JYJ member of sexual assault, and she previously requested 100 million Won as well as an officetel owned by Yoochun in the Samseong neighborhood for compensation. As Yoochun did not submit a written opinion after 3 months since her complaint was filed, the sentencing trial was set without a plea from the defendant. In the end, the department of justice forwarded the case to mediation.

In other news, Yoochun has been given a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 2 years of probation for the illegal purchase and use of Propofol. He was also fined 1.4 million Won ($1188.21 USD).

It looks like he didn't even care about the civil lawsuit. The first thing you do when you're facing a civil lawsuit is to submit a written opinion, but he didn't do it. Then again, this happend during the time he was in the detention center for drug use and he probably focused on getting out of there.

If someone hurt you, of course the first thing you ask for is money and a house. Makes perfect sense to me. Seen this happen to too many people to fall for that again.

