DAY6 are sentimental in album sampler for 'Gravity: Book Of Us'

Fans can finally get a sneak peek of the songs DAY6 have worked on for their upcoming album 'Gravity: Book Of Us' through a video album sampler.

The songs showcase the members' instrumental skills as well as their visuals as they appear in the background doing activities such as riding a bike or walking next to a lake. The songs definitely have the signature DAY6 sound and is bound to impress you just with the small sneak preview.

Check it out above. Do you like what you hear so far?