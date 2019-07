CIX has dropped the second teaser for "Movie Star" MV.

As this rookie group's official debut song, "Movie Star" is a trendy track accompanied by the conceptual visuals and the choreography that are just as stylish as the boys. In this teaser, you could get a glimpse of the dance as well as the chorus of the song!

This 5-member boy group from C9 Entertainment is spearheaded by Bae Jin Young, the former Wanna One member. Stay tuned until the official debut of CIX on July 23!