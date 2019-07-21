VERIVERY unveils album details and tracklist for 'VERI-CHILL'

VERIVERY has unveiled more details for their comeback album.

Titled 'VERI-CHILL', the album is the group's 1st single album, containing just three but very interesting tracks on the list. Along with the title track "Tag Tag Tag", the tracklist includes "Can't Help But Be Blinded (by love)" (translated literally) and "Thank you, NEXT?".

In addition, the boys released the online album cover images, one for the 'OFFICIAL' version, and another for the 'DIY' version.

[OFFICIAL ver.]

[DIY ver.]

Check out the packaging details below as well! VERIVERY's album will be released on July 31.

Stay tuned!