NCT 127 take you behind the scenes of 'Superhuman' MV

NCT 127 are taking you behind the scenes of their music video for "Superhuman".



NCT 127 made a comeback with "Superhuman" in late May, and fans can now take a look at what went into creating the MV. The making-of video above reveals footage of the NCT subunit members on set as they get pumped up to film, and they also take the camera around personally to film each other, talk about their accessories, kid around, and more.



