Nam Goong Min talks about featuring on 'I Live Alone'

Nam Goong Min discussed how he felt about featuring on MBC's 'I Live Alone'.



On June 22, the actor posted on Instagram, "I lived my whole life as someone else as an actor, and I didn't know what kind of person I was. Thank you to the team on 'I Live Alone'," and shared a screen capture from his episode below.



Nam Goong Min revealed his daily life on the June 21st installment of 'I Live Alone'. Check out a clip of him on the reality show above.

