Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Nam Goong Min talks about featuring on 'I Live Alone'

AKP STAFF

Nam Goong Min discussed how he felt about featuring on MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

On June 22, the actor posted on Instagram, "I lived my whole life as someone else as an actor, and I didn't know what kind of person I was. Thank you to the team on 'I Live Alone'," and shared a screen capture from his episode below. 

Nam Goong Min revealed his daily life on the June 21st installment of 'I Live Alone'. Check out a clip of him on the reality show above.

  1. Nam Goong Min
  2. I LIVE ALONE
1 1,006 Share 83% Upvoted

0

dania1994118 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

he was super super super cute one of the best guest ever !!!!!!!!

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
20 hours ago   51   48,051

allkpop in your Inbox