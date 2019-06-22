Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

BTS win #1 + Performances from June 22nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Red Velvet came back with "Zimzalabim", VIXX's Leo made a comeback with "Romanticism", SF9 returned with "RPM", and Stray Kids made their comeback with "Side Effects".

As for the winners, Kim Na Young, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!

Other performers of the night were Kim Hyun Chul, Jeon So Mi, Cosmic Girls, fromis_9, ATEEZ, Lovelyz, We in the Zone, Kim Ho Young, Yoon Soo Hyun, Cherry Bullet, IZ, and 6band.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Red Velvet




==

COMEBACK: Leo




==

COMEBACK: SF9



==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids


===

Kim Hyun Chul


==

Jeon So Mi


==

Cosmic Girls


==

fromis_9


==

ATEEZ


==

Lovelyz


==

We in the Zone


==

Kim Ho Young


==

Yoon Soo Hyun


==

Cherry Bullet


==

IZ


==

6band


===

  1. ATEEZ
  2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  3. Cherry Bullet
  4. Cosmic Girls
  5. fromis_9
  6. Jeon So Mi
  7. IZ
  8. Lovelyz
  9. Red Velvet
  10. SF9
  11. Stray Kids
  12. Leo
  13. We In The Zone
  14. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  15. MUSIC CORE
  16. KIM HYUN CHUL
  17. KIM HO YOUNG
  18. YOON SOO HYUN
  19. 6BAND
Pretty sure this is their 21st win, making it a new record for most wins by a single song (beating Gangnam Style)

Congratulations 😍 I'm so happy and proud 🤩

