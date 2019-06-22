BTS win #1 + Performances from June 22nd 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Red Velvet came back with "Zimzalabim", VIXX's Leo made a comeback with "Romanticism", SF9 returned with "RPM", and Stray Kids made their comeback with "Side Effects".



As for the winners, Kim Na Young, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!



Other performers of the night were Kim Hyun Chul, Jeon So Mi, Cosmic Girls, fromis_9, ATEEZ, Lovelyz, We in the Zone, Kim Ho Young, Yoon Soo Hyun, Cherry Bullet, IZ, and 6band.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Red Velvet











==

COMEBACK: Leo











==

COMEBACK: SF9









==

COMEBACK: Stray Kids







===

Kim Hyun Chul







==

Jeon So Mi







==

Cosmic Girls







==

fromis_9







==

ATEEZ







==

Lovelyz







==

We in the Zone







==

Kim Ho Young







==

Yoon Soo Hyun







==

Cherry Bullet







==

IZ







==

6band







===