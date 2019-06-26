Lee Seung Gi realizes that putting a baby to sleep is harder than weightlifting in latest 'Little Forest' teaser

SBS's upcoming new healing variety show 'Little Forest' has revealed a sneak preview teaser featuring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, and a baby!

'Little Forest', led by cast members Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, and Park Na Rae, aims to create a celebrity day-care home for children who require greenery and clean, natural air during their important years of growth. The above cast members will visit various homes equipped with such greenery and nature throughout the series, establishing their day-care home with the consent of the homeowners, then inviting children to come and play.

In the program's latest teaser above, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo Jin seem to be preparing for their first meeting with a particular homeowner family. Identifying the baby in his arms as the niece/nephew of the homeowner, Lee Seung Gi tried to comfort the baby and put him/her to sleep, commenting, "Wow, this really is harder than working out..."

The end of the teaser also hints at another unnamed cast member who plans on joining Lee Seung Gi, Lee Seo Jin, and Park Na Rae in 'Little Forest', noting that the luxurious home actually belongs to this new cast member.

Meanwhile, SBS's new 16-episode variety 'Little Forest' premieres some time this summer!