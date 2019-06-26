Stone Music president Jung Chang Hwan reveals full details on new 10-member, global male idol survival show

Stone Music Entertainment will be producing a 10-member, global male idol group some time this year.

On June 26, Stone Music Entertainment president Jung Chang Hwan attended the press conference for the company's upcoming, large-scale global idol project, 'TOO'. During this conference, Jung Chang Hwan gave the full details on Stone Music Entertainment's upcoming plans to launch a global male idol survival show, titled 'World Klass'.

The program will air on Mnet some time this September. A total of 20 male trainees from all over the world including Korea, Japan, China, the U.S.A, Australia, and more will compete to make it into a 10-member boy group named TOO, meaning 'Ten Oriented Orchestra' or a 10-member boy group born in Asia who will prove the worth of Eastern influences in Western music. Once the survival program ends and all 10 members of TOO are selected, the group will debut under the management of n.CH Entertainment. Stone Music will still be in charge of the group's production and marketing.

President Jung Chang Hwan revealed, "The show is set to end at the end of November. We're aiming for the group to debut within the year. We're working hard so that as soon as they debut, they can promote globally."

He continued, "I cannot tell you specifically when and where they'll debut, but I can tell you that the program will also air worldwide. Since the goal is to produce a global team, we are preparing so that they can make their name known worldwide."

Filming for 'World Klass' airing later this year takes place in 3 different locations including Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles, with help from various well-known mentors and producers from both Korea and abroad. Does this new global male idol project sound interesting to you so far?

