Henry gets baffled by the disappearance of his 'waffle abs'

Henry's abs have disappeared.

On the June 7 airing of MBC's 'I Live Alone,' Henry started off his day with stretching. The idol then stood in front of the mirror and checked his body. He expressed frustration, and the 'I Live Alone' members reacted surprised at the disappearance of his "waffle abs."

Henry said, "My waffles disappeared because I didn't work out."

Henry decided to exercise with his friend Matt. He shared Matt used to play ice hockey and decided to try ice hockey himself.

You can view videos of Henry playing ice hockey with Matt below.