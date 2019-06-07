Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Henry gets baffled by the disappearance of his 'waffle abs'

Henry's abs have disappeared. 

On the June 7 airing of MBC's 'I Live Alone,' Henry started off his day with stretching. The idol then stood in front of the mirror and checked his body. He expressed frustration, and the 'I Live Alone' members reacted surprised at the disappearance of his "waffle abs." 

Henry said, "My waffles disappeared because I didn't work out."

Henry decided to exercise with his friend Matt. He shared Matt used to play ice hockey and decided to try ice hockey himself. 

You can view videos of Henry playing ice hockey with Matt below.

hohliu6,156 pts 15 days ago
15 days ago

LOl, Henry is so cute!!! He is such a driven young man, I bet he will get them back.

Icyicy0098 pts 14 days ago
14 days ago

Don't worry Henry, we still love you 😂

(ps sang namja playing in the background lmao)

