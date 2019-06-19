Bumkey x D Gerrard flip on the TV in 'Come Back to Me' MV teaser

Bumkey and D Gerrard have dropped their music video teaser for "Come Back to Me".
In the MV teaser, a TV flips on to static and images of Bumkey, and you also get a preview of the "Come Back to Me" melody.
Bumkey x D Gerrard's "Come Back to Me" drops on June 21 KST.
