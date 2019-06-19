Minhwan and Yulhee reveal why they had to shave their baby's head on 'Mr. House Husband'

Minhwan and Yulhee revealed why they had to shave their baby's head on 'Mr. House Husband'.



On the June 19th episode of the KBS show, viewers were surprised to see baby JJang with a shiny bald head. Minhwan explained, "They say that you should shave the downy hair on babies. My dad shaved Jjang's hair. He said he'll have a lot of hair later on that way."



He added, "I worry about what'll happen if he starts balding when he gets older. I think my father is already getting worried," revealing his family has a history of balding.



Have you been keeping up with Minhwan and Yulhee on 'Mr. House Husband'?



