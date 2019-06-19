Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Minhwan and Yulhee reveal why they had to shave their baby's head on 'Mr. House Husband'

AKP STAFF

Minhwan and Yulhee revealed why they had to shave their baby's head on 'Mr. House Husband'.

On the June 19th episode of the KBS show, viewers were surprised to see baby JJang with a shiny bald head. Minhwan explained, "They say that you should shave the downy hair on babies. My dad shaved Jjang's hair. He said he'll have a lot of hair later on that way."

He added, "I worry about what'll happen if he starts balding when he gets older. I think my father is already getting worried," revealing his family has a history of balding.

Have you been keeping up with Minhwan and Yulhee on 'Mr. House Husband'?

  1. Minhwan
  2. YULHEE
  3. MR HOUSE HUSBAND
17

Ohboy694,508 pts 3 days ago 4
3 days ago

...I thought people stopped believing in that like... 20 years ago.

7

Anna_2140 pts 3 days ago 0
3 days ago

So to stop balding, let's make him bald 👍

