A 'Produce X 101' trainee receives coffee cart for the first time out of all contestants

An Mnet 'Produce' series contestant has received a coffee cart.

For the first time, a trainee has been gifted an entire coffee cart from his fans for 'Produce X 101'. The said trainee was Lee Mi Dam from AAP.Y, a contestant who has participated in the group battle for NCT U's "The 7th Sense".

Just like any other debuted idol, Lee Mi Dam was delivered this fully packed truck that served drinks and individually wrapped cookies for staff members. According to the netizen, this is the first time that any 'Produce' trainee has received a truck for on-site members during the program.

The truck was also allegedly prepared by a single fansite master, without separate group funding for the surprise event.

On the banner, it reads: "Please give our Mi Dam lots of support!"

Have you been following Lee Mi Dam's rankings'? Check out the current Top 10 contestants of 'Produce X 101' here!