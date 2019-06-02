Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 days ago

A 'Produce X 101' trainee receives coffee cart for the first time out of all contestants

An Mnet 'Produce' series contestant has received a coffee cart.

For the first time, a trainee has been gifted an entire coffee cart from his fans for 'Produce X 101'. The said trainee was Lee Mi Dam from AAP.Y, a contestant who has participated in the group battle for NCT U's "The 7th Sense". 

Just like any other debuted idol, Lee Mi Dam was delivered this fully packed truck that served drinks and individually wrapped cookies for staff members. According to the netizen, this is the first time that any 'Produce' trainee has received a truck for on-site members during the program. 

The truck was also allegedly prepared by a single fansite master, without separate group funding for the surprise event.

On the banner, it reads: "Please give our Mi Dam lots of support!

Have you been following Lee Mi Dam's rankings'? Check out the current Top 10 contestants of 'Produce X 101' here!

kpoptea10 pt 20 days ago 5
20 days ago

ummm hate to be that person... but just fyi...they have a thing for this new produce season its called " DEAR 101" https://www.dear101.com/x101_h...

where the fans ( even i-fans) can vote/support 3 of they're fav contestants everyday, and the end result is a snack/coffee cart, my guess is his fans reached the end goal first thats why he got his cart first , as he has a big international following, so more people voting for him, the other trainees will probably get they're carts in the next few days and weeks as well :)

Araanysa4 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

Midam really deserve it, I hope he can Debut this time... 화이팅 이미담❤

