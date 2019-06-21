Leeteuk enjoys a luxurious vacation on Ko Samui for 'Grazia'

Super Junior's Leeteuk enjoyed a luxurious, quiet vacation on the island of Ko Samui, Thailand for his latest 'Grazia' solo pictorial!

Dressed in various casual, yet stylish summer pieces, Leeteuk enjoyed the incredible views of one of Thailand's most popular travel destinations, as well as the coziness of the indoors, away from the blazing sun.

Meanwhile, Leeteuk is also currently promoting in Thailand as an MC on Thai beauty program 'Beauty No.9'. Check out his 'Grazia' pictorial preview cuts below.