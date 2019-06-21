Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Leeteuk enjoys a luxurious vacation on Ko Samui for 'Grazia'

Super Junior's Leeteuk enjoyed a luxurious, quiet vacation on the island of Ko Samui, Thailand for his latest 'Grazia' solo pictorial!

Dressed in various casual, yet stylish summer pieces, Leeteuk enjoyed the incredible views of one of Thailand's most popular travel destinations, as well as the coziness of the indoors, away from the blazing sun. 

Meanwhile, Leeteuk is also currently promoting in Thailand as an MC on Thai beauty program 'Beauty No.9'. Check out his 'Grazia' pictorial preview cuts below. 

Elf_lover230
1 day ago

Teuk is always handsome in his photo shoots and is the perfect model.

Blue82
1 day ago

Our precious leader showing that he's not only kind and sweet but also handsome. Teukkie deserves all the best.

