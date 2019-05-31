fromis_9 have dropped their next music video teaser for "Fun"!
It looks like the girl group are taking on a hilarious, parody concept for their "Fun" MV. "Fun" is the title track of fromis_9's 1st single album 'Fun Factory', which is dropping on June 4 KST.
Check out fromis_9's "Fun" MV teaser above, and stay tuned for updates.
fromis_9 drop CF parody MV teaser for 'Fun'
