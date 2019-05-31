Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 days ago

fromis_9 drop CF parody MV teaser for 'Fun'

fromis_9 have dropped their next music video teaser for "Fun"!

It looks like the girl group are taking on a hilarious, parody concept for their "Fun" MV. "Fun" is the title track of fromis_9's 1st single album 'Fun Factory', which is dropping on June 4 KST.

Check out fromis_9's "Fun" MV teaser above, and stay tuned for updates. 

Hermand190 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

This is so creative. Wish for great song from fromis_9 ^^

sparklepeach7969 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

just as the title says it's FUN 😂 they must have lots of fun recording this teaser lol

