GOT7 reveal special 'Thank You I GOT7' version of 'Eclipse' MV

The 'Thank You I GOT7' version of "Eclipse" is a special release to thank fans, and fans get to enjoy the amped-up performance MV. "Eclipse" is the title track of GOT7's most recent EP album 'Spinning Top'.
Check out GOT7's 'Thank You I GOT7' MV above and the original "Eclipse" MV here if you missed it.
