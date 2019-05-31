GOT7 reveal special 'Thank You I GOT7' version of 'Eclipse' MV

GOT7 have revealed a special music video for "Eclipse".



The 'Thank You I GOT7' version of "Eclipse" is a special release to thank fans, and fans get to enjoy the amped-up performance MV. "Eclipse" is the title track of GOT7's most recent EP album 'Spinning Top'.



Check out GOT7's 'Thank You I GOT7' MV above and the original "Eclipse" MV here if you missed it.