TOO's Chi Hoon has fun at the beach in 'Run TOOgether' concept photos

Rookie boy group TOO continues to drop individual concept photos and this time it's member Chi Hoon's turn to shine.



On July 10 at midnight KST, Chi Hoon's concept photos were released via the group's official social media accounts. In the pictures, Chi Hoon perfectly pulls off a sporty athleisure look for their comeback concept with a tennis racket at the beach.



Stay tuned for more news regarding TOO's comeback until the full release of their 2nd mini-album 'Running TOOgether' on July 15 at 6 PM KST!