Middle-aged women are showing their fandom power thanks to Lim Young Woong and trot

The culture of Kpop fandom is huge and is another sub-culture on its own. Young girls in their teens and 20s are known to form fan clubs for the idol group that they like. They participate in various activities to help their beloved singers with their promotion.

However, there is another fandom that is growing fast and resembles the Kpop fandom that we are familiar with - It's the trot fandom. Women in their 40s to women in their 60s are those who are part of this fandom. These women are busy participating in the same activities as the idol group fandom and are ecstatic more than ever.

Moon Hye Jin (42 years old) is a stay at home mon who spent her thirties raising her children. Now that her children are all grown up, she had a feeling of emptiness inside. That is when she came to know the trot singer Lim Young Woong and was the first time she ever registered for a fan cafe.

She stated, "There was a time when an excerpt I wrote about Lim Young Woong was used on a banner for a 'donation event'. That's when I felt like a useful person and felt comforted." Even her husband is thankful to the Lim Young Woong fandom because he feels that his wife is happier ever since she became part of the fandom.

Recently, there has been a rise in middle-aged men and women fans who like trot singers such as Lim Young Woong. These fandoms have come to adopt the same precedent activities as the preexisting idol group fandoms. They stream their favorite artist's songs, participate in donation events, and sending gifts to their favorite artists.

Because the age group of these trot singer fandoms is in the early 40s to late 60s, they have a steady income or stable jobs. In turn, the fans give a different sort of gifts to their artists. If the fans of the younger age generation give gifts of trendy new items, the fans of the trot singers send gifts such as food trucks to their artists' workplaces. Also, these trot singer fandoms participate in various volunteer activities such as making Kimchi and donating to those in need. They also volunteer in nursing homes to help others under the name of their fandom.

These fandoms also work hard in taking care of their artist and support those around the artist on a large scale. During the parent's day, the fandom would send gifts to all the elderly in the home town of the artist. they also don't forget to raise donations for the medical staff who are working hard fighting against the COVID19.

The fandom of Lim Young Woong raised 145 million KRW (121,000 USD) and donated it to the Daegu community in their hopes to help fight against the coronavirus back in March. Likewise, other various trot singer fandoms have raised donation money as well.



The fans who are part of these fandoms are happy to be part of this community. They claim "I feel I am able to live my life as myself. Not as someone's mother or father. I am glad I can benefit society through this."



