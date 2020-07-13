13

Lee Hi drops a teaser for "HOLO"

On July 14 KST, soloist Lee Hi unveiled a photo teaser on her Instagram account captioned "D-9" and "#HOLO." After dropping another teaser image earlier, fans are speculating these images to be teasers for her upcoming comeback.

Earlier this month, Lee Hi was said to be reportedly making her first comeback under AOMG after her departure from YG Entertainment in 2019. While little has been made known about this comeback, fans can look forward to more teasers from the soloist leading up to her final comeback date.

It appears her new release will be titled "HOLO" and will be dropping on July 23, 2020. 

Are you looking forward to it?

D-9 #HOLO 2020.07.23

CHENNIECHEN1977
14 minutes ago

Finally! The Queen is back!


And damn, she looks so fine!

kxk
36 minutes ago

yesss queeeeeen

