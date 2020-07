1THE9 is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback!





On July 13 KST, the 'Under Nineteen' project group unveiled a second batch of concept teaser images for their 3rd mini album 'Turn Over.' The teasers, which include an individual photo for each member and one group photo as well, show the boys striking charismatic poses in black-and-denim street fashion.

Meanwhile, 'Turn Over' is set for release on July 16.

Check out all of the images below!