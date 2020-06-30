28

Posted by germainej

Lee Hi reportedly planning to make a comeback next month under AOMG

Lee Hi is reportedly planning to make a comeback next month.

According to insiders on June 30, Lee Hi is currently preparing to release a new album in late July. It's been a year since she dropped "No One" from her EP album '24℃' last May, and this will also mark her first comeback since leaving YG Entertainment in December of 2019.

Lee Hi is reported to be in the final stages of signing an exclusive contract with Jay Park's label AOMG.

Stay tuned for updates.

oopsiedaisy337 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

She'll be treated much better at AOMG for sure!

longtymnosee519 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yes!! I miss her voice <3

Share

