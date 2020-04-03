9

Former Hello Venus member Nara soars in popularity after 'Itaewon Class', shows off her charisma in new photoshoot

Former idol and Hello Venus member Nara is flourishing as an actress.

Nara recently showed off her actress level class in a new photoshoot with Nylon Magazine. Her slightly wet hair and simple make up look gave her an aura that viewers hadn't seen her in before. Flawless skin and big eyes were other features that were most noticeable about the actress's appearance in her shoot. 

Nara is currently looking for her next project after playing the role of Oh Soo in 'Itaewon Class'. Check out the rest of the pictures below!

