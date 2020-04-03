'K Pop Star 6' contestant Shannon voices the Korea character Jett for Riot's FPS shooter 'VALORANT'

Former 'K Pop Star 6' contestant Shannon voiced the character Jett for Riot's upcoming FPS shooter game VALORANT. Jett is a South Korean air assassin designed to be Valorant's most highly skilled character yet, according to ESPN.











Shannon reportedly received a lot of compliments from the game developers through the personality she brought to Jett's character. Senior Narrative Writer at Riot Games Zach Betka stated: "Shannon not only brought a cultural authenticity to the character but a demographic authenticity. She walked in on day one of our session already a hardcore FPS player, we didn't have to do any work onboarding her to the type of game we were making."





You can check out Shannon's voice work in the gameplay video below.









Will you be playing VALORANT?