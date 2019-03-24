Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
34
23
Posted by Sach007 23 hours ago
(G)I-DLE returns back to South Korea after performing at UCUBE festival in JAPAN
6 2,771 Share 60% Upvoted
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
34
23
9
Thank for the "news"
I didn't think they would go back
1 more reply
2
I have a huge girl crush on Soyeon her voice is just beautiful. When she sings it's even better. I can't believe she was home schooled.
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment