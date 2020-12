JTBC has chosen an amazing MC lineup for their 'Delivery Gayo'.

The new music talk show 'Delivery Gayo - Mysterious Record Store' is produced by SM C&C and will air on JTBC. The show has cast Yoon Jong Shin, Jang Yoon Jung, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and Red Velvet's Wendy as its MCs. The show will bring on guests who will talk about their life and the song they consider to represent their life.

The show will air starting in January next year.