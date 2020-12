Weki Meki's Ji Soo Yeon and Lucy dressed up for a party.

The girls are going to be featured in the newest issue of 'INDEED', and the girls went for a party look. In the photo where they're together, both ladies dress up in sparkly dresses along with some fancy accessories to accent their look. In their individual cuts, they went for a more unisex look in suits and heavy accesories.

Check out the shoot below.