Yoo Seung Joon vents anger over proposed 'Fair Military Service Act'

The 90's K-pop Star Yoo Seung Joon vented his anger over the newly proposed 'Fair Military Service Act' which is conveniently dubbed as 'Yoo Seung Joon Prevention Act' by politicians on his personal YouTube channel.





On December 19th, Yoo Seung Joon posted a video titled, "Yoo Seung Joon Prevention Act? Are you serious, representative Kim Byung Joo?". It was his response video after the Democratic Party's representative Kim Byung Joo proposed a new bill on December 17th to ban men who obtained another country's citizenship in order to avoid conscription from entering South Korea.

The proposed 'Fair Military Service Act' or 'Yoo Seung Joon Prevention Act' will amend 5 different laws related to conscription in Korea, including immigration law. If this bill passes in congress, Yoo Seung Joon would have a harder time fighting for his F-4 travel visa, as the new bill proposes to raise the age limit to 45 instead of 40. In the video, he stated, "Did I commit a political crime or rape? Am I a pedophile? Why are politicians so eager to ban a man named Yoo Seung Joon from entering his home country? Do congressmen really have nothing better to do?"

He continued, "If a celebrity who was active 19 years ago can sway the system of Korea, wouldn't that itself prove the weakness in the system not the notoriety of a man?"





