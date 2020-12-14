Urban Zakapa songs for your Winter playlist

Urban Zakapa is a singer-songwriter trio consisting of Park Yong-in, Jo Hyunah, and Kwon Soon-il, loved by many K-pop enthusiasts as well as idols themselves for their emotional R&B ballad songs. Known for their great vocal ability, Urban Zakapa has also collaborated with many other renowned artists, such as SISTAR’s Soyou, Beenzino, and even Seo Taiji. Their songs are perfect for the winter, so here's a playlist that you can listen to while cozying up next to the fireplace.

Jo Hyunah was even chosen as a vocal mentor for the 2017 show, The Unit: Idol Rebooting Project due to her recognized skills and unique vocal color. Here are just some Urban Zakapa songs to add to your Winter playlist!

I Don't Love You



I Don’t Love You is one of Urban Zakapa’s most popular songs and was written by member Kwon Soon-il as part of the 2016 album, Still. Its lyrics describe someone who has overcome a dysfunctional relationship and no longer has lingering feelings for their partner.

I Don’t Love You is a song that is well-loved by many K-pop idols as well. Artists have covered it like PENTAGON’s Jinho, GOT7’s Jinyoung, TREASURE’s Jeongwoo and Jihoon, Super Junior’s Leeteuk, and many more. It is also a popular choice for singers participating on the show, King of Masked Singer.

Most notably, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, using the alias of “Genie,” delivered a memorable and emotional performance of I Don’t Love You, which received great praise from the judges and viewers.

Coffee



Coffee was released in 2009 as a single under the original title of Cafe Latte (alt. title: Drinking Coffee). However, many fans may also recognize this familiar song as part of BTS’s discography! Urban Zakapa’s Coffee was extremely well-loved at the time of its release, and BTS contributed their own cover of the song. They then sampled from the song and released their own version of Coffee as part of their first mini-album released in 2013.

Wish



Urban Zakapa has also participated in many drama OSTs. Their voices are part of the amazing soundtrack for the hit drama, Goblin (alt. title: Guardian: The Lonely and Great God). Goblin tells the story of a military general from the Goryeo Dynasty, who is cursed to stay immortal for eternity as a punishment for the countless lives he took during his war career. Fans who have watched Goblin may recognize Wish as the song that is often playing during the character’s most emotional scenes of internal conflict!

Ya Ya Ya



In addition to Wish, another one of Urban Zakapa’s most famous drama OSTs is Ya Ya Ya, from the classic cult favorite drama, Hi! School: Love On. Hi! School: Love On is a teen romance series about an angel who becomes a human after saving a male student from danger and stars Infinite’s Woo-hyun and Sung-yeol. For those who are looking to rewatch Infinite content while the members are serving in the military, we recommend taking a look at Hi! School: Love On!

You're the Reason







For readers who are fans of ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, You’re the Reason is the perfect Urban Zakapa song to check out for its music video. You’re the Reason’s lyrics explain that the reason why the world is so special and beautiful is because of their respective lover. Especially with Cha Eunwoo’s amazing looks gracing this song, listeners are sure to feel warm from Urban Zakapa’s sentimental vocals against a soft jazz background.

What are your favorite Urban Zakapa songs? Let us know below!