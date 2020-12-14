Netizens talk about the unconventional merchandise released for Big Hit's '2021 New Year's Eve Live' concert

Big Hit Labels previously announced they will be holding a joint concert with all the artists under their label, and now they have released the goods for the concert.

There have been divided opinions over the concert as there were fans who decided to boycott the event due to the high ticketing price. And with the surge in COVID19 cases in Korea, the concert was changed to an online-only event.



With the date closing in, Big Hit Entertainment continued with the plan for the event and released new merchandise for the '2021 New Year's Eve Live' concert. Since the release of the goods, netizens have been discussing the items as many have mixed feelings about them as well.

The company released postcards, posters, and special kits , but one eye-catching item is the DIY cake in which fans will be able to decorate the acrylic cake topper with a message for their favorite artists.

Netizens have been in discussion in an online community whether the D.I.Y. Sweet BOX kit is worth the purchase. They have commented, "The layout of the item is cute, but I really wonder if it is really D.I.Y. lol," "This is too much, I feel Big Hit is trying to sell everything now by putting their artists' names on it," "Big Hit is now the one-stop-shop or something, they are selling everything, but the price is too high," "Wow, the cake is only 10 cm..." "I thought 35,000 KRW was okay because I thought the cake would be bigger, but it's tiny," "Man, they're really just selling anything now," and "The prices are too high again."