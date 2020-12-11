TWICE fans become excited as they find a familiar face on Jihyo's phone

Photos of TWICE on their way back home from pre-recording for the '2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje (Song Festival)' on December 10 has caught the attention of netizens as they discovered something on member Jihyo's phone screen.

Fans and various media outlets waited in front of the studio with cameras in hand to capture TWICE on their way back to the vehicles.

Two photos of Jihyo spread across Twitter because netizens and fans have discovered someone on her phone screen. More than 6,300 tweets have been retweeted and spread across the web through various online communities drawing attention to the person on Jihyo's screen.





Many of the TWICE fans recognized the person and speculated that the person on Jihyo's phone screen was member Jungyeon. Fans reacted more enthusiastically as Jungyeon is temporarily on leave due to her anxiety issues.

On Twitter, fans responded, "It's Jungyeon!!!" "We miss Jungyeon so much," "Please tell us that's Jeongyeon," "It's definitely Jungyeon," and "Who is that? is it Jungyeon?" Some fans responded, "Jihyo, you need to clean your phone," "I can't see who that is because your phone's so dirty," and "I've never seen a phone with so many fingerprints."



Jeongyeon Stan : thanks jihyo, jeongyeon we miss you.

Onces : jihyo please clean your screen,I can't see😂😂 — BeBe XD💚💚 (@Jeongyeonbebe) December 10, 2020