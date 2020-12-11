TV personality Julien Kang shows off his jaw-dropping muscles in his recent social media posts

Julien Kang recently tried to take the English section of Korea's College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT) in support of all the Korean students who took the test this year.

On December 11th, he showed off his chiseled muscles as he updated his fans through his social media account. He posted two photos along with a video of his hike with the caption, "Only those worthy can lift this dumb... err Thor’s hammer to the top of Cheong Gye Mountain! Lol jk. Only 8 kg/18 lbs. this time, farmers carry. What for? Just to challenge my core and burn a few more calories."





Julien Kang showed off his jaw-dropping figure as he stood at the top of the mountain, holding a dumbbell and a protein shake.

Netizens couldn't help but stare in awe as the celebrity showed off the muscles he had worked hard to develop. Many left comments praising Julien Kang for his perfect figure, saying, "Wow, he has the perfect statue body," "Captain America," "His body seems surreal," "Hope he doesn't get a cold!" "He works out so hard, he even brought dumbbells to mountain hiking lol," and "He's body is so crazy, it's so perfect, it's like a CG character body."



