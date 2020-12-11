Fans flood to the Instagram page of BTS's style coordinator and leave numerous complaints

The worldwide K-Pop sensation BTS has made history as the group was chosen as 'Time's Entertainer of the Year.

In the photo shoot, the members are all dressed in suits showing off their charisma, but not everyone was happy about their attire.

Some fans were upset about the clothing the members were dressed in, as both international and Korean netizens noted a few alleged bad style choices. Netizens pointed out Jin's ill-fitting suit and SUGA's wrinkled pants that were not flattering at all.

Ultimately, fans discovered the stylist's Instagram page and began flooding her post with complaints about her fashion choices for the group. One netizen shared the captures of the comments left by upset fans on an online community.





Korean netizens expressed their concerns saying, "I don't know why fans have to be stressed because of BTS member's clothing these days. Before, it wasn't this bad, but now the clothing doesn't fit the members properly and the pants aren't even well fitted. I'm really frustrated because it feels like you just brought any clothes and just put them on the members. Are you satisfied with the styling you did?" "Can you ask another designer to dress the boys if you can't? I can't understand the wrinkled fashion..." and "Seokjin had mentioned so many times that he wants to wear something that fits his body well. Isn't it a problem if you only take your own opinion? Please take his opinion into consideration."