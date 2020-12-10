Julien Kang says, "Koreans are amazing," as he tries to take the English section of Korea's College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT)

TV personality Julien Kang took on the challenge that many Korean students take on every year.

On December 9th, Julien Kang uploaded a video on his YouTube channel 'Kang Experience' in which he took the time to solve the English section of the 2021 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). From the beginning, Julien Kang exclaimed, "How can you solve these? It's so difficult!"



In the video clip that was released, Julien Kang said, "Koreans are amazing. It's not easy to solve such high-level questions" as he challenged himself to the top ten questions from the CSAT in which the students got the answer wrong.





Julien first encountered question 34, which was the number 1 question that students got wrong. He commented, "The vocabulary is incredible. How can Korean students solve this? It's no joke," as he became astonished at the difficulty. He was able to finally pick an answer, but it turned out that he was incorrect.

Thereafter, Julien Kang took the attempt at question 37, which was a question in which the sentences must be put in order according to the context. Julien confidently shouted out the answer but also got it wrong again.

He was finally able to get question 40 right except, he admitted that he took a lucky guess. Nevertheless, Julien was happy he was finally able to get a question right.



Ultimately, Julien Kang got 7 out of the 10 questions right and praised the Korean students who could solve all the questions.

He said, "All the students who took the exam, you did a great job. This is really not easy. Even if the results aren't satisfactory, don't worry too much. The most important thing about English is communication," as he comforted the students who had completed the difficult exam.

Julien Kang was born off Canada's coast in Saint Pierre and Miquelon, to a Korean father and a French mother. He is active in Korea as an actor, model, and YouTuber.