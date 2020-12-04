Sayuri states the reason why she doesn't mind being cursed at by malicious commenters

Sayuri is gaining attention as she states she doesn't mind being cursed at for being a single mother as she adds, "I just want to stay with my son a day more."

On December 4th, Sayuri sat down to answer a few questions about voluntarily becoming a single mother and spoke about her process of becoming pregnant on her YouTube channel, SayuriTV.



During the video, Sayuri stated that she had thought of various reasons for becoming a single mother. She said, "To be honest, I thought about lying rather than tell the truth of why I became a single mother. I thought of various scenarios for the reason of being unmarried and becoming a mother." Then she continued to explain, "But then I wanted to teach my child to live an honest and upright life. If I were to lie about why I became a single mother, I wouldn't be a good mother to my son. So I decided to tell the truth so that I can live as a truthful and honest mother for my son."





Then Sayuri replied to the question, "You received many curses and malicious comments, are you okay with that?" Sayuri began by explaining that there is a saying in Korean that if someone receives a lot of curses, they live longer. She explained, "I gave birth to my son at the Korean age of 42 and there's a saying you live longer if you receive curses. I have to live long because there are only about 40 years I can spend with my son. I rather receive curses and live at least a day more with my son."



Many netizens applauded Sayuri for her optimistic response to the question and supported her endeavors of being a single mother.

Meanwhile, Sayuri gave birth in Japan after undergoing a test-tube pregnancy procedure. She gained much attention as she stated she has chosen to remain a single mother and give birth to her child without getting married.