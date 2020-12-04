Netizens look back at Jin, V, and Jungkook's baby faces from seven years ago

As BTS continues their success as the most influential individuals globally, the group has already placed their names as the nominees for the most prominent awards in the ceremonies that will take place at the year-end.

With that in mind, Korean netizens are revisiting the photos of their debut. BTS made their debut seven years ago when some of its members were still in their teens. Jin, V, and Jungkook have been showing off their fun brotherly chemistry for as long as the fans can remember.

One netizen posted various photos of the three members on an online community as they reminisce back to how young Jin, V, and Jungkook were and their babyfaces.

The photos were taken when Jin, V, and Jungkook were 22, 19, and 17, respectively, and still give off the boyish charms. Many fans revisited these photos and couldn't help but realize how far the group has come since then.

Netizens' Commented: