Netizens want to see TREASURE member Asahi making his own Instagram account ASAP

Netizens are totally in love with TREASURE member Asahi's classy, vintage style photos and mood!

Many of them want to see the TREASURE member creating his own Instagram account ASAP, where he can treat fans to even more of his unique photos and interests, like these ones below:

Some photos Asahi took of other TREASURE members:

In addition to his photography style, netizens complimented Asahi's personal, vintage aura, as well as his sometimes simple and chic, sometimes eccentric fashion sense:

Asahi's favorite IKEA bag keychain:

Fans commented,

"He's got his own style really figured out. Like either a novelist-feel or an art student feel."

"If he makes an Instagram it'll be a nice feed to follow."

"He's got pretty good fashion sense."

"Wow he's handsome, I'd follow him if he had an Instagram."

"His personal style and aura is really charming."

"He's got great visuals, great style, and a sentimental side."

"I love the vintage mood."

"That face and that mood? I'm dead."



Do you want to see the TREASURE members making their own Instagram accounts soon?