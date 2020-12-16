3

Posted by beansss 1 hour ago

Female K-Pop idols are loving this 'Show Me The Money 9' contestant

AKP STAFF

One contestant from season 9 of Mnet's 'Show Me The Money' is the official favorite pick of female K-Pop idols!

Red Velvet's Joy gave him a shoutout on her Instagram story:

"Wow... It's so good TT. I'm a fan TT." 

IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura told fans:

"I had no idea before, but it was the first time that I was emotionally moved by rap, and I realized what a great genre rap can be. I learned a lot. I am a big fan of Wonstein. I am enjoying 'SMTM9'."

Oh My Girl's Mimi:

"Of course I watch ['SMTM9']. It's such a hot topic these days, I'm so into it. For me, I think Wonstein-nim is the best, really."

TWICE's Chaeyoung:

"This isn't possible... Such a good good voice (thumbs up)(heart)."

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon:

Cosmic Girls's Exy:

The rapper is none other than Wonstein, one of the viewers' favorites from 'Show Me The Money 9' who was eliminated last week during the semi-final round!

Born in 1995 with the real name Jung Ji Won, Wonstein debuted in 2014 with a mixtape called 'Replay'. He is currently a rapper under Mommy Son's agency, Beautiful Noise

Have you listened to Wonstein's "Infrared Camera" from 'Show Me The Money 9', the song that these female K-Pop idols are obsessed about?

PaintedFog-12 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Swear Korean Hiphop isnt even hiphop, its more R&B if anything. Very rarely you will hear actual Hiphop out of the Korean Hiphop scene, and when you do, lets be real, it usually doesnt sound good. Occasionally you'll get 1-2 good ACTUAL Hiphop songs from the Korean Hiphop scene, but if you compare it to American Hiphop, its mediocre as hell. And yes, compare. Because its obvious Korean Hiphop wants acknowledgement from the American Hiphop scene, aka where Hiphop originated from, but they'll never get it with the music their putting out. Like I stated earlier, this isnt hiphop, this is R&B. Just because you throw in a few raps in your song doesnt make it hiphop. If they did actual good HipHop in the Korean scene, this comment wouldn't even exist, because they would've been acknowledged by American Hiphop already, but they haven't, which is why this comment exists. I know you Korean Hiphop fans are gonna get butthurt by this comment, but its the truth, and if the truth hurts you then I have nothing to say to you.

chaerin-min7 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

OMG Wonstein deserves all this attention! 😭 He is one of the sweetest and most adorable people out there! His music is so beautiful and you’d never expect music which is so sweet to come out of Korean hiphop! It’s a shame that he was eliminated in the semi-finals :( But I’m always rooting for him! ✊🏽☺️♥️

