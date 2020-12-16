Female K-Pop idols are loving this 'Show Me The Money 9' contestant

One contestant from season 9 of Mnet's 'Show Me The Money' is the official favorite pick of female K-Pop idols!

Red Velvet's Joy gave him a shoutout on her Instagram story:

"Wow... It's so good TT. I'm a fan TT."



IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura told fans:

"I had no idea before, but it was the first time that I was emotionally moved by rap, and I realized what a great genre rap can be. I learned a lot. I am a big fan of Wonstein. I am enjoying 'SMTM9'."



Oh My Girl's Mimi:

"Of course I watch ['SMTM9']. It's such a hot topic these days, I'm so into it. For me, I think Wonstein-nim is the best, really."



TWICE's Chaeyoung:

"This isn't possible... Such a good good voice (thumbs up)(heart)."



Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon:

Cosmic Girls's Exy:

The rapper is none other than Wonstein, one of the viewers' favorites from 'Show Me The Money 9' who was eliminated last week during the semi-final round!

Born in 1995 with the real name Jung Ji Won, Wonstein debuted in 2014 with a mixtape called 'Replay'. He is currently a rapper under Mommy Son's agency, Beautiful Noise.

Have you listened to Wonstein's "Infrared Camera" from 'Show Me The Money 9', the song that these female K-Pop idols are obsessed about?