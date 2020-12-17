Netizens finally understand why aespa's Ningning wears thin clothing in the cold weather

With the temperature dropping and the first snow in Korea, celebrities are bringing out their long padding coats as they travel outside.

The members of aespa were also among the girl groups that brought out their thick jackets from the closet as they were seen making their way to work. Members Karina, Winter, and Giselle were dressed warmly, layering up with jackets, but one member caught netizens' attention as she was dressed fairly light for the weather.

Ningning was only dressed in a sweater over her shorts instead of a jacket like the other member. Netizens have taken notice that Ningning often dresses in thin clothing despite the temperatures dropping consistently in Korea.

Recently, one netizen explained in an online community that she finally understood why Ningning is able to dress in thin clothing in the cold winter weather.

Ningning's hometown is Haerbin, China, is the northernmost province known for cold weather. Temperatures drop as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in December, which almost 30 degrees celsius lower than the current temperature in Korea.

Netizens commented, "This completely explains why Ningning doesn't get cold," "Wow, that's really low," "I always wondered if she wasn't cold since she dressed so thinly, now I understand, lol," "I thought she dressed thinly because she wanted to look good for the camera, but it wasn't it," and "I completely understand now."