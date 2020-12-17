6

2

News
Posted by AmieAmore 35 minutes ago

Netizens finally understand why aespa's Ningning wears thin clothing in the cold weather

AKP STAFF

With the temperature dropping and the first snow in Korea, celebrities are bringing out their long padding coats as they travel outside.

The members of aespa were also among the girl groups that brought out their thick jackets from the closet as they were seen making their way to work. Members Karina, Winter, and Giselle were dressed warmly, layering up with jackets, but one member caught netizens' attention as she was dressed fairly light for the weather.

Ningning was only dressed in a sweater over her shorts instead of a jacket like the other member. Netizens have taken notice that Ningning often dresses in thin clothing despite the temperatures dropping consistently in Korea.

Recently, one netizen explained in an online community that she finally understood why Ningning is able to dress in thin clothing in the cold winter weather.

Ningning's hometown is Haerbin, China, is the northernmost province known for cold weather. Temperatures drop as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in December, which almost 30 degrees celsius lower than the current temperature in Korea.

Netizens commented, "This completely explains why Ningning doesn't get cold," "Wow, that's really low," "I always wondered if she wasn't cold since she dressed so thinly, now I understand, lol," "I thought she dressed thinly because she wanted to look good for the camera, but it wasn't it," and "I completely understand now."

  1. aespa
  2. Winter
  3. Karina
  4. Ningning
  5. Giselle
4 5,612 Share 75% Upvoted

0

FriedChickenLove1,994 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

“Ah you think cold is your ally? You merely adopted the cold. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn't feel the warmth until I was already an idol, by then it was nothing to me but heat!”

Share

0

Jaaysoo5 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

If there is no wind, even -20 degrees is not that bad, I'm super cold when it's 0 and windy,

I HATE WIND! :P

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

f(x), Luna
Luna says she misses f(x) on her social media
11 minutes ago   0   335
Eunji, Moonbin, Rose, Chen, Taeyeon, Seulgi, Momo, Song Min Ho (Mino), Jo Seung Youn
Top 10 Cutest Idol Autographs
1 hour ago   3   2,628

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND