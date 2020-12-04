Many celebrities including Park Myung Soo and Seo Jang Hoon to halt their activities and go into 14 days of quarantine

Many celebrities, including Park Myung Soo and Seo Jang Hoon, are halting their activities and going into quarantine due to trot singer Lee Chan Won being tested positive for COVID-19.



On December 3rd, trot singer Lee Chan Won was confirmed positive for COVID-19. He has been actively promoting as a member of 'Mister Trot' on various shows, which unintentionally resulted in many celebrities also go into quarantine as a close contact for the confirmed case.

Fortunately, all the other members of 'Mister Trot', Boom, Park Myung Soo, Lee Hwi Jae, Hong Hyun Hee, and many more who were on set with Lee Chan Won was tested negative for COVID-19. However, all of them would have to go into a 2 weeks long quarantine according to the government's guidelines.

As a result, Boom would have to miss the recording of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', MBC's 'Where is My Home', and his radio show for the next 2 weeks. Park Myung Soo would also have to miss his own radio show, as well as other variety shows he regularly makes an appearance, for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, Seo Jang Hoon and Yoon Jong Shin who shares a stylist with Lee Chan Won also went into quarantine after the precautionary testing. Hence, Seo Jang Hoon was absent from the shooting for 'Knowing Brothers' on December 3rd.

