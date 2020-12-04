Netizens debate over the effectiveness of plexiglass shields

Netizens are debating over the effectiveness of plexiglass shields.

On December 2nd, a post on a popular online community sparked debate over the effectiveness of plexiglass shields. Originally titled, "The reason why plexiglass shields for the college entrance exam are useless (feat. EVERGLOW)", the post had two pictures of the popular girl group which had two of its members tested positive for COVID-19.

Many netizens shared their thoughts in the comments. Some of the comments include:

"I think it's funny that the entertainment industry pretends to socially distance on air."

"What's the use of dividers if they are talking and practicing together before the show lol"

"I don't understand why all celebrities are appearing on the show without masks. They aren't immune to the disease."

"I feel like those plexiglass shields are just for show"

"I really hope the government wake up to the fact those are useless"





What do you think?